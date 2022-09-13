Near Luhansk, occupiers use hundreds of civilian cars to take their loot along General Staff

UKRAINSKA PRAVDA — TUESDAY, 13 SEPTEMBER 2022, 21:39

About 300 civilian cars with Kharkiv vehicle registration plates were spotted on the road to occupied Luhansk, which the Russian military uses to transport stolen goods.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 13 September

Quote: "The Russian occupying forces continue their looting. For example, on the section of the Starobilsk-Luhansk road towards Luhansk, about three hundred civilian cars, mostly with state registration plates of Kharkiv Oblast, were spotted.

Most of the vehicles with trailers, loaded with stolen goods, are driven by Russian military personnel."

Details: The General Staff points out that a similar situation is being observed in cities and towns in the temporarily occupied territories of southern Ukraine.

For example, in the city of Polohy, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Russian occupiers are breaking down the gates of private garages and taking private cars from local residents. In Nova Kakhovka, Kherson Oblast, the invaders began to remove massive amounts of furniture and household appliances from temporarily abandoned houses.

