Near Mariinka and Avdiivka, Russians lose about two companies every day

In Mariinka and Avdiivka, the Russians are suffering huge losses; about two personnel companies lose their lives daily.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, spokesman for the Defence Forces of the Tavria front, on the air of the telethon

Quote: "Positional battles continue in the area of Marinka and Avdiivka, [the Russians] see variable success, but all our positions, which the enemy takes, are recaptured and brought back.

[The Russians] suffer enormous losses; every day, the enemy loses about two personnel companies, but does not give up hope."

Details: According to Dmytrashkivskyi, the prisoners of war say they are sent into battle "by commanders who are not sober enough, without any preparation, they simply wake the personnel up in the middle of the night, under the barrels of machine guns, and send them to storm the positions."

