Near-miss on $620 million Powerball jackpot still a big winner in California

A Powerball ticket sold in California won $1.7 million, narrowly missing out on the $620 million top jackpot, lottery officials say.

The ticket matched all five winning numbers in the draw Saturday, Dec. 23, but not the powerball, the California Lottery said.

Nobody claimed the top prize, which will carry over to the next drawing Monday, Dec 25, with an estimated jackpot of $638 million, lottery officials said.

The winning numbers were 9, 14, 17, 18 and 53, with a powerball of 6.

More than 204,000 tickets won from $4 to nearly $22,000 in the draw, the lottery said.

Officials did not say where in California the $1.7 million ticket was sold.

What to know about Powerball

To score a jackpot in the Powerball, a player must match all five white balls and the red Powerball.

The odds of scoring the jackpot prize are 1 in 292,201,338.

Tickets cost $2 and can be bought on the day of the drawing, but sales times vary by state.

Drawings are broadcast Saturdays, Mondays and Wednesdays at 10:59 p.m. ET and can be streamed online.

Powerball is played in 45 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Many people can gamble or play games of chance without harm. However, for some, gambling is an addiction that can ruin lives and families.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

‘It’s about time.’ Longtime lottery player wins top prize with Arkansas scratch-off

Dad leaving ‘long day at work’ when lottery pops into his mind. It paid off big time

Christmas comes early for Kentucky man who bought a big winning Powerball ticket