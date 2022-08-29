'Near-perfect' Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for record-breaking $12.6 million

Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- More than one in ten new Texas residents who relocated there from within the US over the past three years came from California, and the influx is fueling growth in businesses such as In-N-Out Burger, according to Placer.ai, a location-analytics firm.Foot-traffic data compiled by Placer.ai show that between July 2019 and July 2022, 11.1% of new Texans originated from California -- the most of any other state. About 1.6% of newcomers in the Dallas metropolitan area came from Los Ang