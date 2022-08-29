'Near-perfect' Mickey Mantle baseball card sells for record-breaking $12.6 million
A 1952 Mickey Mantle baseball card, originally bought for $50,000 in 1995, just shattered a record for the most expensive sports memorabilia sold.
A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million Sunday, blasting into the record books as the most ever paid for sports memorabilia in a market that has grown exponentially more lucrative in recent years. The rare Mantle card eclipsed the record just posted a few months ago — $9.3 million for the jersey worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the contentious “Hand of God” goal in soccer's 1986 World Cup. It easily surpassed the $7.25 million for a century-old Honus Wagner baseball card recently sold in a private sale.
A Mickey Mantle baseball card set a sports memorabilia sales record last week. Let's take a look at the value of the most expensive baseball cards in 2022.
The rare Mantle card, sold by Heritage Auctions, surpassed a record of $9.3 million set in May for the shirt worn by Diego Maradona, when he scored the contentious 'Hand of God' goal at the 1986 World Cup. "An eight-figure auction result in the sports market was the stuff of fantasy just a decade ago," Chris Ivy, director of sports auctions at Heritage, said in a statement. The previous record for a sports card was $7.25 million, set this month by a century-old 'T206' Honus Wagner card in a private sale facilitated by collectibles marketplace Goldin.
