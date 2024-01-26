Near-record heat continues Friday in Central Florida

The near-record heat continues to stick around Central Florida.

After patchy fog in the morning, we will have partly cloudy skies Friday afternoon.

Things will stay dry overall, but a stray shower will be possible.

Our area will have near-record highs on Friday.

The high temperature in Orlando should reach around 85 degrees.

We should see similar conditions for Saturday.

Our next cold front will arrive Sunday and increase our rain chances to 40%.

Our area will cool down after the front moves through with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s next week.

