Near-record high hits metro Detroit, more on the way

Metro Detroit can expect more spring-like temperatures next week after nearly shattering a 94-year-old record on Wednesday, according to forecasters.

The region is seeing unseasonably warm and sunny days, with the potential for continued high temperatures mixed with rainfall heading into March. These above-average conditions may mark the start of spring, though another cold spell remains possible.

Here's a look at what to know about current weather in metro Detroit.

Warm Wednesday

Wednesday saw a high of 61 degrees in Detroit, far above the average for this time of year, according to the NWS. The typical temperature for Feb. 21 in the region is 37 degrees.

While Wednesday's high comes well above average February temperatures, it just missed reaching the record high for Feb. 21 in Detroit, which hit at 63 degrees in 1930, the NWS said.

Typical cold

February in southeast Michigan typically features wintery conditions, including low temperatures and the potential for snowfall.

This week's unusual high could signal an early start of spring in the region, though experts warn it's too soon to say for sure.

Upcoming highs

Next week will start in the mid-50s with sunny conditions before rain mixed with possible thunderstorms and snow hit the region on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will reach around 60 degrees Tuesday, dropping later in the week to the 30s and 40s before climbing to the mid-50s by the weekend.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Metro Detroit to see more warm days amid near-record high