Near record-setting warm temperatures are expected in Kansas City. Is winter over?

The Kansas City area will flirt with a record later this week as temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 60s, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures are expected to be 15 to 25 degrees above normal, beginning with 58 degrees on Tuesday warming into the 60s on Wednesday and Thursday, before dropping back into the upper 50s on Friday, according to the weather service.

Normally this time of year, temperatures reach a daytime high of 41 degrees in Kansas City.

Record temperatures possible in Kansas City

Record high temperatures are possible on Thursday, which will be the warmest day of the week, according to the weather service. In the Kansas City metro area, temps are expected to reach 66 degrees, which will be near the record of 68 degrees set for that date in 1938.

Record temperatures near 70 degrees are also possible along and north of the Ozarks, the weather service said in its forecast discussion.

It will also be windy Thursday, with sustained winds of 20 to 30 mph expected, along with gusts up to 45 mph. There is a 20 to 30% chance of rain on Thursday and 20 to 40% on Sunday.

When will it get cold again?

Although unseasonably warm temperatures are expected this week, that doesn’t necessarily mean that winter is over for the metro.

Near-normal temperatures will return this weekend and will likely continue into mid-February. Slightly below-normal precipitation is also expected.

Historically, the average last snowfall comes around March 22. The latest snowfall of the season was on May 5, 1907, when 1.7 inches fell.

In 2021, there was a February freeze that led to rolling power outages for thousands of electrical customers in the Kansas City area as record cold seized the region.