Near-Retirement Target-Date Investors Show Signs of Stress

Key Takeaways

Investors in target-date mutual funds that are close to retirement pulled a net $9.4 billion in March as the coronavirus drawdown accelerated during the month. Investors further from retirement stayed the course.

The net outflows from 2020 target-date funds equaled roughly 4% of assets. That's a much faster rate than the redemption of 2015 target-date funds in the first quarter of 2015.

Total assets in target-date mutual funds shrunk by 15% in the first quarter to approximately $1.17 trillion, down from $1.37 trillion at the end of 2019.

Organic growth, which measures the growth of assets caused by inflows and outflows, sank to about 0% for the quarter, down from 2% in the first quarter of 2019.

Vanguard, which has roughly 38% of the market share in target-date mutual funds, had the most outflows in March, with a net $3.1 billion pulled from its series. The 2020, 2025, and 2030 vintages had the largest outflows.

Target-date fund investors have a reputation for shrugging off short-term stock market volatility, but as the coronavirus-driven sell-off accelerated in March, near-retirees saw an unusual amount of selling activity.

Investors planning to retire between 2020 and 2035 showed an unusual lack of discipline, withdrawing approximately $9.4 billion during March. On a positive note, investors further from retirement, where drawdowns were worse during the first quarter, didn't evacuate the dance floor; the 2040 through 2060 vintages on average had net inflows during the month. Overall, target-date investors withdrew $8.1 billion during March but still realized a net inflow of $2.6 billion during the quarter. With target-date mutual fund assets at $1.37 trillion to start the year, that represents a quarterly growth rate of less than two tenths of a percent. With no organic growth, assets shrunk to $1.17 trillion at quarter-end--a 15% drop from the end of 2019--as global equities and bonds declined. Those numbers exclude collective investment trusts, which made up roughly 40% of the target-date market at the end of 2019. Most firms haven't reported CIT assets for the first quarter as of April 7, so those target-date strategies aren't included in this article.

Exhibit 1 shows the change in target-date mutual fund assets from 2014 through the first quarter of 2020 and the organic growth rate from period to period.

The good news is investors' retirement nest eggs are still benefiting from strong returns and a steady stream of contributions throughout 2019. Although total target-date assets fell in the first quarter, they are still higher than they were at the end of 2018. For the most part, although target-date funds posted meaningful losses during the first quarter, they performed as expected through the market volatility. More on the performance of target-date funds during the bear market can be found here.

The Morningstar U.S. Markets Index hit its most recent peak on Feb. 19. From then through March 23, the index shed 32.6% before rebounding into the end of the quarter. The sharp sell-off, which marked the fastest 20% decline ever, clearly gave near-retirees the shivers. Exhibit 2 shows the monthly net flows for the first quarter in each target-date Morningstar Category.