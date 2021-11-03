Near tie in New Jersey governor race

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli were locked Wednesday in what amounts to a tie in the New Jersey governor's race. (Nov. 3)

  • New Jersey Gubernatorial Race Too Close to Call as Republican Jack Ciattarelli Defies Polls

    The New Jersey gubernatorial election was too close to call by the end of Election Day, with Republican candidate Jack Ciattarelli in a virtual tie with incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy.

  • Murphy, Ciattarelli nearly tied in New Jersey governor race

    Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli on Wednesday were locked in what amounts to a tie in the New Jersey governor's race with the candidates urging patience as votes are counted while remaining open to possible legal challenges.

  • RESULTS: New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy seeks a second term against Republican Jack Ciattarelli

    Murphy and Virginia candidate Terry McAuliffe are the most powerful Democrats to face statewide contests since Biden took office in January.

  • Murphy, Ciattarelli in close NJ governor's race

    New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy appeared to be in a close fight early Wednesday with Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli. The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the race as votes were still being tallied. (Nov. 3)

  • Murphy, Ciattarelli in dead heat for NJ governor's race

    New Jersey Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and Republican Jack Ciattarelli remain virtually deadlocked in a race that garnered nationwide attention.

  • Election results live updates: NJ governor's race nearly tied; McAuliffe concedes to Youngkin

    Democrats on Capitol Hill start weighing in on crushing loss in Virginia, tight race in New Jersey. 'Dems blew the timing,' Sen. Tim Kaine says.

  • New Jersey Governor Race Still Neck And Neck

    One day after voting, the race between incumbent Democrat Phil Murphy and Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli is in a dead heat. CBS2's Christina Fan has the latest.

  • Close race for governor in NJ, GOP's Youngkin takes Virginia

    Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy of New Jersey remained in a close race for reelection Wednesday while a Republican political newcomer delivered a stunning upset in the Virginia governor’s race, sending a warning to Democrats that their grip on power in Washington may be in peril. In Virginia, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican to win statewide office in a dozen years, tapping into culture war fights over schools and race to unite former President Donald Trump's most fervent supporters with enough suburban voters to notch a victory. Meanwhile, Murphy's reelection effort was frustrated by a surprisingly strong showing from GOP challenger Jack Ciattarelli, who campaigned on issues including taxes and opposition to pandemic mask and vaccination mandates.

  • Divided Democrats call for new strategy after disaster in VA

    A brutal loss in blue-leaning Virginia and a too-close-for-comfort race in New Jersey sent divided Democrats in Washington scrambling for answers Wednesday, and calling for new strategies to unstick a stalled legislative agenda before they sustain more political damage. Republican Glenn Youngkin edged Democratic former Gov. Terry McAuliffe in the Virginia governor's race, erasing President Joe Biden's 10 percentage point margin of victory just a year ago. In New Jersey, heavily favored Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy was neck-and-neck with GOP political newcomer Jack Ciattarelli in a state Biden had carried by 16 percentage points.

  • Voters Decide: New Jersey Gov. Race

    New Jersey voters will decide who gets to be governor Tuesday.&nbsp; Democratic incumbent Phil Murphy is trying to fight off a challenge from Republican Jack Ciattarelli.&nbsp;CBS2's Christina Fan has the latest.

  • Democrats Vow To Speed Legislative Agenda After Big Virginia, New Jersey Losses

    "It’s time for us to go to work,” said Dick Durbin, the No. 2 Democrat in the Senate.

  • N.J. Governor Inches Ahead as Late-Arriving Votes Trickle In

    (Bloomberg) -- New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has a slight lead over Republican challenger Jack Ciattarelli in his bid for a second term, as slow-in-coming ballots continue to be counted long after the polls closed.Most Read from BloombergSupply Chain Crisis Risks Taking the Global Economy Down With ItChina’s Climate Goals Hinge on a $440 Billion Nuclear BuildoutAtlanta’s Crowded Election Pits Former Mayor Versus ‘Anyone But’Into the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideResults

