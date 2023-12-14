Near tropical storm weather, rough surf, rain to batter Brevard

The next three days will bring a potpourri of weather hazards to the Space Coast: from near tropical storm-like winds to coastal flooding, as well as treacherous boating conditions, life-threatening rip currents and an unmerciful pounding surf.

“We are also monitoring a potential strong weather system this weekend with the potential for heavy rain, gusty winds, and storms,” Brevard County Emergency Management posted on its Facebook account warning of the windy conditions expected.

High winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, are expected along the coast of Florida until the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. (Credit: National Weather Service)

The agency is also urging residents stay out of the coastal waters as surf conditions produce 8 to 12 feet tall waves, coupled with dangerous rip currents.

The rough winds — with sustained winds of up to 20 mph and gusts up to 35 to 45 mph — could also make it challenging for those using Brevard’s causeways and other bridges, weather officials warn. Residents may also want to secure outdoor items like trash cans, plants and other objects that could be blown out of place by the strong gusts, weather officials said.

A wind advisory for Brevard and other Central Florida counties was issued overnight by the National Weather Service and will extend through Friday. Some coastal erosion could also be possible weather officials said.

The weather is part of a developing low pressure system stirring in the Gulf of Mexico that is expected to push its way eastward over Florida through the weekend, meteorologists reported. Temperatures will remain moderately warm despite the lingering rains and cloud cover, remaining in the 70s.

