Nearby schools locked down as Modesto police try arrest domestic violence suspect

Modesto police have surrounded a home in west Modesto where a domestic violence suspect is believed to he holed up.

Officers are on Sandburg Avenue, southwest of Maze Boulevard and Emerald Avenue, using a loudspeaker to tell the suspect to surrender.

Modesto Police Department spokeswoman Sharon Bear said the incident happened previously and the victim is not inside the home with the suspect. She said the suspect is believed to be alone.

Nearby schools have been placed on lockdown.

We will have more on this story as information becomes available.