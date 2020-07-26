Nearing the end of $600 unemployment lifeline, an Arizona woman risked coronavirus to help pay bills

Sheri Johnson knows what it's like to be desperate during the current pandemic, and she doesn't want anyone else to feel the same.

"Don't make the American people desperate. Don't force people's back into a corner to where terrible things start happening because they're not being left any other choice," said Johnson, a laid-off general manager of a restaurant in Yuma, Arizona, when she was asked what she needs from Congress' next round of stimulus efforts.

Unfortunately, Johnson, a single mother who relied entirely on the extra $600 per week of unemployment benefits from the CARES Act to keep her family afloat over the last three months, was speaking from experience.

Her 21-year-old daughter Susan, a waitress, recently returned to work at a restaurant, opened at partial capacity, to try and help her mother pay off some bills.

She caught coronavirus soon after and has been in the hospital for four weeks. Johnson and her younger daughter, who is 16, can't visit her.

"My daughter went back to work out of necessity. And look what happened. I'll be lucky if she comes home," Johnson said.

"I don't know how anybody can not understand. That extra money, at this point in time, it's life changing. It's everything," she said. "This isn't about not wanting to work. It's about wanting to survive."

PHOTO: Susan, 21, right, has been in the hospital for four weeks after contracting coronavirus, her mother said. She got it soon after she returned to work as a waitress. Her younger sister, Sara, is 16. (Courtesy Sheri Johnson) More

Even with the unemployment boost, Johnson has been trying to cut back on spending ever since she lost her job. She used to make over $50,000 a year, which was well over the $800 per week she got from unemployment, even with the boost. Without it, she'll get around $200 of unemployment from the state of Arizona -- not nearly enough to pay her rent of $950 a month, even if she didn't spend a dime of it on phone bills, her car insurance or electricity.

This is the cost Americans face as an unemployment boost implemented in March to staunch the intense job loss of the last three months comes to a halt.

Some 30 million Americans are poised to lose their weekly $600 check after this weekend. By Sunday, all states will have sent out their last checks, the Labor Department said, absent a last-minute deal by Congress to extend the unemployment boost, which is not expected.

In the interim, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Thursday that Republicans back "some temporary federal supplement to unemployment insurance while fixing the obvious craziness of paying people more to remain out of the workforce." But it's not clear what that supplement would look like or how quickly it could be programmed into unemployment systems, which are different in every state.

Congress initially passed the $600-per-week boost for all unemployed Americans in late March, as part of the CARES Act. It was developed so that Americans who lost their job because of the halting effect of coronavirus could continue to bring in nearly all of the wages they were previously earning, which regular unemployment, as it was, wouldn't do.

But as the unemployment boost expires, leaving tens of millions of Americans with an income deficit of $2,400 a month, Congress -- specifically Senate Republicans -- is faced with finding a replacement.

So far, they've suggested a version of unemployment insurance that would replace wages by 70%, instead of 40%, which is the nationwide average for regular unemployment.

PHOTO: A person holds a placard as protesters temporarily block the street to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's house with a live band on a flatbed truck, demanding the extension of COVID-19-related unemployment aid, in Washington, July 22, 2020. (Jonathan Ernst/Reuters) More

Ernie Tedeschi, an economist at Evercore who formerly worked for Barack Obama's Treasury Department, has estimated that would equate to around $175 to 200 a week for most unemployed Americans -- a massive loss compared to $600.