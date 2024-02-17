Nearly 1,000 acres in Steuben County now protected land

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — The Finger Lakes Land Trust (FLLT) recently purchased nearly 1,000 acres in Steuben County to conserve the land.

The FLLT announced on Thursday that it had purchased a 992-acre parcel in the Town of Lindley and the Town of Erwin. The property is known as “Bad Bear Hill” due to mischievous black bears pulling plastic tree covers off of saplings the previous landowner had planted for reforestation. In addition to being a habitat for black bears, Bad Bear Hill is home to bald eagles. This property sits along the Canisteo River and holds forested hillsides, streams, small meadows, and miles of trails.

Bad Bear Hill borders McCarthy Hill State Forest, and the FLLT plans to transfer ownership of its new property to New York State, which will cause McCarthy Hill to more than double in size. Bad Bear Hill will open up to the public sometime this spring for outdoor recreation.

In addition to expanding opportunities for the community to enjoy nature, the property being under state protection is expected to safeguard wildlife habitats and enhance the water quality of the Canisteo River along with the waterways in connects to further downstream.

The FLLT says that purchasing this land was the largest conservation project in the organization’s history. The organization was able to purchase Bad Bear Hill thanks to its internal revolving loan fund, which is comprised of proceeds from fundraising and selling land to public conservation agencies.

The FLLT has been working with landowners and local communities to protect undeveloped lakeshores, gorges, forests, and farmland in the Finger Lakes Region for 35 years. During this time, the FLLT has protected more than 32,000 acres, managed more than 45 45 nature preserves, and held permanent conservation easements on 187 privately-owned properties.

For more information about the FLLT’s work and to find nature preserves with hiking trails, visit the non-profit’s website.

