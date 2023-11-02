Nearly 1,000 Russians killed over past day, Russia’s total personnel losses now over 302,000

The army of the Russian Federation has already lost more than 300,000 of its soldiers in Ukraine

Russia has lost about 302,000 of its troops since the beginning of its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, including 930 over the past day, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its daily update posted on Facebook on the morning of Nov. 2.

The General Staff’s count now stands at about 302,420 (+930) Russian troop losses since Feb. 24, 2022, when Russia launched its full-scale war against Ukraine.

Russia’s invasion force has also lost a total of over 30,000 units of equipment, including (loss over past day in parentheses):

tanks - 5,241 (+18) units,

armored combat vehicles - 9,877 (+43) units,

artillery systems - 7,292 (+42) units,

multiple launch rocket systems - 850 (+4) units,

air defense systems - 566 (+3) units,

warplanes - 322 (+1) units,

helicopters - 324 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 5,488 (+20),

cruise missiles – 1,549 (+2),

warships/military boats - 20 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and fuel tankers - 9,658 (+34) units,

special equipment – 1,032 (+13).

On Oct. 10, the Russians launched an active offensive in the Avdiivka sector, trying to surround the frontline Donbas town. According to the Ukrainian military, the Russian invasion forces have already lost about 6,500 people there.

UK intelligence believes that Russian losses near Avdiivka are likely to be the largest of any battle in 2023.

In his video address on Oct. 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold the line, and that the losses of the Russian military in recent days were "impressive."

