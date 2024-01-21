Nearly 1,000 sea cows spotted at Blue Spring State Park

A record number of gentle giants were spotted in Blue Spring State Park this weekend.

There were a total of 932 manatees in the springs on Sunday morning.

This broke the previous record of 736 on New Year’s Day.

The manatees make their way to different springs around Central Florida to warm up when the weather gets chilly.

Water at the springs stays at a comfy 72 degrees all year long.

Blue Spring State Park has always been popular for manatees during the winter.

You can also see the sea cows swimming around via Save The Manatee Club’s webcams.

Blue Spring State Park is located in Orange City, Florida.

