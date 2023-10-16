Nearly 1,000 U.S. citizens, family have departed Israel on charter flights

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Nearly 1,000 U.S. citizens and family members have departed Israel on State Department-sponsored charter flights since Friday for Europe, a department spokesperson told Reuters on Monday.

The State Department said it had offered more than 4,000 seats on U.S. government-chartered transport by air and sea to U.S. citizens and immediate family but said the flights and other departure options have generally departed at half capacity or less.

The State Department said the U.S. government-facilitated flights are scheduled to continue from Tel Aviv through at least Thursday.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Sandra Maler)