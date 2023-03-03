Nearly 1,200 charges filed after dead, dying reptiles are found in Murrysville home

Mar. 3—A Murrysville woman is facing animal cruelty charges after 101 dead reptiles and 76 more that were barely alive were seized from her home in December, according to court papers.

Nearly 1,200 charges were filed Wednesday against Susan McHale, 60, by humane agents from All But Furgotten rescue.

They were tipped off in December by an animal hospital after McHale had brought numerous sick and injured reptiles there between June and December, sometimes once or twice a week. Many of the animals were suffering from broken bones, necrotic limbs and infections, according to court papers.

On Dec. 7, McHale took two severely dehydrated reptiles, one of which had an eye infection, to the animal hospital. Agents caught up with her at a Seneca Court home and saw the animals.

"... they were not moving, and they appeared to be brown while they should have been a green color. One of the reptiles appeared to be unable to open its eyes," according to the complaint.

Authorities later learned that McHale lives at an Old William Penn Highway home. When it was searched Dec. 13 with the help of Murrysville police, investigators found deplorable conditions, the odor of decay and numerous reptiles without proper lighting, heat, water or food, according to court papers.

The reptiles were in plastic carriers and terrariums that were stacked on top of each other in an upstairs room, according to authorities.

Of the 76 barely alive reptiles that were seized, 22 have died from malnutrition, dehydration and improper housing. Authorities said that includes five bearded dragons, 10 green iguanas and two leopard geckos.

McHale did not have an attorney listed in online court records. The felony, misdemeanor and summary charges, which include aggravated cruelty and neglect, were sent by summons. Court action has not been set.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta by email at rsignorini@triblive.com or via Twitter .