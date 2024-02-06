Nearly 1,200 people without power in Ogden Monday night after pole fire

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) — Nearly 1,200 people were left without power after a pole fire that was first reported to Rocky Mountain Power just after 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5.

The outage was estimated to be addressed and power was expected to be restored before 4 a.m., according to Rocky Mountain Power’s online outage map.

On its outage map, Rocky Mountain Power reported the outage affected approximately 1,194 of its customers. Officials with the company told ABC4 that number comes from looking at how the infrastructure is built out.

In this instance, the pole that caught fire had two circuits connected to it. From there, the company looked to see how many customers were connected to those circuits.

In some cases, customers can be switched to another circuit for a few hours, but the company told ABC4 that was not a possibility in this situation.

Around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 5, the company told ABC4 that crews were still out assessing the pole and were not sure what caused the fire. Rocky Mountain Power told ABC4 that crews do not start working on repairs until given the all-clear by fire crews.

Customers can report outages in a variety of ways, the quickest of which may be to text “OUT” to 759677. Customers are also urged to report downed lines or any dangerous conditions to 1-877-508-5088.

Rocky Mountain Power told ABC4 that customers can sign up for text alerts and report outages on the app. When people sign up for alerts, they can get notified of power outages and also receive status updates on the repairs.

