Nearly 1,300 without power after strong storms, tornadoes hit Miami Valley

Feb. 28—Nearly 1,300 people remain with power this afternoon this evening after strong thunderstorms crossed the region, with tornadoes touching down in Riverside and Clark County.

The majority of outages were reported in Clark and Montgomery counties, where at one point about 9,000 customers were in the dark in just those two counties, according to Ohio Edison and AES Ohio.

There were 893 Ohio Edison customers in Clark County without power as of 7:21 p.m. and 403 AES customers in Montgomery County without power as of 7:20 p.m., down from more than 5,400 reported at 5:20 a.m. in Montgomery County.

AES reminded people to never touch downed power lines. Report outages and downed power lines at aes-ohio.com/outage or by calling 877-4OUTAGE (877-468-8243).

Following are outages reported as of 7:20 p.m. by AES Ohio and Ohio Edison:

Clark County: 893

Montgomery County 403

Champaign County: 268

Miami County: 103

Greene County: 5

Preble County: 1