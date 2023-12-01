Nearly 1 in 5 Mass. residents say they’ve had a package stolen in last 12 months

A new report shows nearly one in five Massachusetts residents said they’ve had at least one package stolen by thieves in the last 12 months.

Technology research company Security.org released its 2023 report into nationwide package theft trends and found 16 percent of Bay State residents were the recent victim of a package thief. The average cost of the stolen goods was $40, the report said.

“It’s a crime of opportunity, so basically the more opportunities there are for someone to steal, the more thefts that are likely to happen,” said Corie Wagner, a senior industry analyst with Security.org.

Boston Police has issued warnings about an increase of package thefts during the holiday season. Security.org found 18 percent of online shoppers take no precautions to protect their packages, and fewer than one-in-seven thefts are reported to police.

Security.org recommends shoppers take these three steps:

MAKE IT CLEAR YOUR PROPERTY IS UNDER SURVEILLANCE

If you have a doorbell camera or a home security system, make it obvious with signs or stickers. Cameras won’t necessary stop a thief, but it could act as good deterrent.

“If they see someone has a camera at their house, they might pass that house and choose one that doesn’t have a camera instead,” Wagner said.

BRING YOUR PACKAGES IN AS SOON AS YOU CAN

Wagner says if you’re away for long hours, have your packages delivered to work, a relative’s house, or schedule them for an in store pickup.

“If I ordered $5 makeup, I’m not really concerned that’s going to be stolen,” Wagner said. “But if I ordered a new iPhone, I would maybe think twice about when it’s going to be delivered. Am I going to be there? Should I have it sent to my brother-in-law’s house instead?”

SCHEDULE YOUR SHIPMENTS WISELY

Take advantage if a retailer offers a specific window of time for you to schedule your delivery. Wagner recommends shoppers also rely on a shipment’s tracking number to monitor when your package will arrive. Also, sign up for a signature-upon-delivery so your purchase isn’t left lying around.

“It’s important for your packages to be sent to a place where they’re not going to be left out on the porch for hours at a time,” Wagner said.

And if nothing else, rely on your good neighbors for help.

“If I see my neighbor’s package in front of the door, I’ll take it and I’ll throw inside and make sure it’s locked up,” said Jamaica Plain resident Logan Moon.

