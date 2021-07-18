Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases reported in Tarrant County over the weekend

Nearly 1,500 new COVID-19 cases were reported this weekend in Tarrant County, the most new cases reported in months.

Health experts are warning that the county is experiencing a COVID-19 surge, paralleling the rise of the delta variant across the country.

On Saturday, 966 new cases were reported in the county, according to Tarrant County health officials. Officials reported 527 additional cases on Sunday. One person’s death related to coronavirus was also reported Saturday. The man, from Fort Worth, was in his 40s and had an underlying health condition.

Nearly everyone who has contracted COVID-19 in Tarrant County since March has been unvaccinated. Of the 17,533 cases from March through June, 98.9% were in people who were not vaccinated.

The transmission level was at 11.86% as of Tuesday, up from 3.24% on June 16.

Tarrant County Health Director Vinny Taneja urged people to get the vaccine as soon as possible.

“Definitely go get vaccinated because that’s the best protection against COVID,” Taneja said. “Now is the time to get vaccinated. Do not hesitate.”