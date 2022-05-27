Nearly 1,500 pounds of meth seized near Bellingham

On Wednesday morning, marine interdiction agents with U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized nearly 1,500 pounds of methamphetamine from a boat near Bellingham and southwest of Stuart Island.

According to a release, CBP agents found 28 duffel bags containing cellophane-wrapped packages while inspecting a boat that was leaving U.S. waters.

Tests of the packages’ contents confirmed that they contained methamphetamine, officials said.

Officials said a 51-year-old Canadian citizen, later identified as Ted Karl Faupel, was piloting the boat. He was arrested, the vessel was seized and a Glock 9mm handgun was recovered.

“Due to the vigilance and exceptional skills of our Marine Interdiction Agents, the Bellingham Air and Marine Branch was able to prevent these dangerous narcotics from harming members of our communities,” said Jeremy Thompson, director of Air and Marine Operations, Bellingham Air and Marine Branch.

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Faupel is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute. He faces a mandatory prison sentence of 10 years due to the amount of drugs that were seized.

