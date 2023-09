Nearly 1,800 PG&E customers were without power due to two electrical outages in Atascadero on Tuesday night.

According to PG&E’s outage map, 1,795 customers were without electricity as of 8:30 p.m.

The two outages were located in the Paloma Creek Park and Blankenship Park areas off El Camino Real.

PG&E is assessing the cause of both outages. Power is expected to be restored at both by 9:45 p.m.