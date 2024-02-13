Nearly 1,900 customers without power in Montgomery County
Nearly 1,900 AES Ohio customers are currently without power in Montgomery County.
As of 9:30 a.m., 1,893 customers were without power.
According to AES Ohio’s outage map, the outages are in southern Montgomery County.
News Center 7 has reached out to AES Ohio to figure out what caused the outage and how long it will take to get the power restored. We’ll provide updates as we learn more.