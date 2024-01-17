Nearly 1 million Florida voters moved to inactive status. How to check yours

The number of active registered voters in Florida decreased by nearly one million from 2022 to 2023, according to a new report from the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

Data gathered from the Florida Department of State showed that the number of active registered voters in Broward County, the state’s second-largest county, dropped from 1.28 million at the beginning of December to 1.09 million by January.

Palm Beach County saw a similar drop in active registered voters, going from 946,189 in September to 847,617 a month later.

About 996,676 Florida voters were moved from active status to inactive, or about 7.4%, since January 2023.

So what exactly is happening? Routine maintenance, according to the state. Performing list maintenance, or moving voters who haven’t voted in some time into the inactive category, is a routine measure that all county supervisors of elections offices go through.

But as the Sun Sentinel points out, new laws that went into effect last year have led to some unusual numbers. Here’s what you should know about your Florida voter registration status, including how to ensure you’re registered to vote in this year’s elections.

Why were Florida voters moved to inactive status?

According to the state, the voters were moved to inactive status because they hadn’t voted in the past two elections. These voters were notified 30 days in advance of the move, in which they could have responded.

The overwhelming majority of these voters did not respond to the notification. Palm Beach County Elections of Supervisors officials told the Sun Sentinel that of the 106,000 notices sent out, less than 4,500 people responded.

How to check your voter status in Florida

Checking your voter registration status in Florida is an easy process. Here’s how to do it:

Visit the Department of State website

Enter your first and last name and your birthday

Accept the terms of service by checking the option that says you “understand and agree”

Submit your information

After submitting your information, you’ll see a form that provides your voter registration information. At the bottom, you’ll see your registration status, which will say either active or inactive.

Active vs. inactive voter registration status in Florida

The language used to describe voter status can be a little misleading. Active and inactive registered voters in Florida can vote.

Active voters are people who have voted in a recent election. Under Florida’s new law, inactive voters are people who did not vote in the 2022 or the 2020 elections. Inactive voters can still vote by showing up to the polls with proper identification or engaging in any other voting-related activity, like requesting a mail-in ballot.

However, inactive voters who do not vote in the next two general elections, in 2024 and 2026, will be removed entirely. They will no longer be eligible to vote and must register again.

How to apply for voter registration in Florida

If you need to register to vote, the process is just as simple. Here’s what you’ll need to do:

Visit RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov

Click on the register or update button

Answer the “reason for application” and eligibility questions

You will then be prompted to submit your Florida driver’s license information, or an acceptable equivalent, and the last four digits of your Social Security number

You can also register to vote in person by visiting your tax collector’s office or any voter registration agency.

Who is eligible to vote in Florida?

To be eligible to vote in Florida you must:

Be a U.S. citizen (a lawful permanent resident, such as a "green card holder," does not have the right to register or vote in Florida)

Be a Florida resident

Be at least 18 years old (you can pre-register to vote if you are 16 or 17 years old)

Not have been adjudicated mentally incapacitated with respect to voting in Florida or any other state without having the right to vote restored

Not have been convicted of a felony without your voting rights having been restored

This article originally appeared on Pensacola News Journal: Are you still registered to vote in Florida? Here's how you can check