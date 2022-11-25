Nearly $1 million of marijuana seized in southern Colorado home, officials say

Nov. 24—The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday announced in a news release that it had arrested a man with an illegal marijuana grow with a value of $969,000.

The Sheriff's Office said that 57-year-old Lazaro Piloto-Gomez was arrested after discovering over 950 marijuana plants and a 10-pound bag of dried marijuana products in his home in southwest Pueblo County.

State laws allow induvials to only own 12 marijuana plants at any given time, according to the news release.

Piloto-Gomez was arrested on suspicion of cultivation manufacturing of marijuana with intent to distribute.