Nearly $1 million has been raised for Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse, according to a Christian fundraising site and the teen's lawyers

Kyle Rittenhouse is seen cleaning up graffiti near the Kenosha County Courthouse on August 25, 2020. Scott Olson/Getty

A Christian crowdfunding website and Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse's lawyers say they've raised nearly $1 million for Kyle Rittenhouse's legal defense fund.

A fundraiser on the Christian fundraising platform GiveSendGo says it has raised more than $390,000 for Rittenhouse, while one of the teen's attorneys, Lin Wood, said on Twitter Monday night that more than 11,000 people had donated a total of $605,550 to the #FightBack Foundation, which was launched to bring "lawsuits to stop the lies and smears of the radical left," and provide money for Rittenhouse's defense, according to its website.

Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and injuring a third during a Black Lives Matter protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, following the August 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake. The 17-year-old from Antioch, Illinois, faces multiple charges, including first-degree intentional homicide.

Last week, John Pierce said that he would defend Rittenhouse alongside local attorneys, in an announcement that coincided with the launching of #FightBack with Wood.

"The radical left has taken over mainstream media and they don't care about truth," the #FightBack said on its website. "They will lie, cancel, and defame anyone who stands in their way. But the truth still matters. And that's why we bring lawsuits to stop the left's lies. To defend the truth. To defend freedom."

Story continues

The creator of the GiveSendGo fundraiser, meanwhile, has only been identified as a person named "Rob."

The fundraiser on GiveSendGo said it was in contact with Pierce about the funds it had raised. Insider was unable to verify whether the GiveSendGo fundraiser was indeed in contact with Rittenhouse's attorneys. The attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for confirmation.

"Kyle now faces the wrath of those who would see us stripped of our God-given rights and reduced to servitude. He is in dire need of our help," an update on the GiveSendGo page reads. "Kyle will likely need significant amounts of cash to post bail; for this reason, this fundraiser will be ongoing. His success is our success; his failure, the loss of our right to self-defense. I firmly believe that with the continued support of all of you fine people, Kyle will be freed."

Jacob Wells, GiveSendGo's founder, told Insider that his team had verified the campaign for Rittenhouse and the disbursement of the funds. He said the organizer asked to remain anonymous. In an update posted on the fundraiser's page on Monday, the organizer encouraged donors to help them reach $500,000.

It's unknown how much money #FightBack itself raised between Monday and Thursday. The foundation's status as a 501-c(4) non-profit social welfare organization precludes it from being required to disclose who donated to them.

"It is average citizens who we believe will give what they can to help this boy despite unsettling times," Wood said on Twitter. "They are Freedom Loving Americans & backbone of America."

This article has been updated to include Wood's fundraising comments.

Read the original article on Insider