Nearly 10,000 Ukrainians have been processed by US immigration officials in the last 2 months

CBS reported that almost 10,000 Ukrainian migrants have attempted to claim asylum at the US border.

In March, US President Joe Biden promised to take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

At least 4.4 million Ukrainians have fled to neighboring countries due to Russia's war.

Close to 10,000 undocumented Ukrainians have been processed by authorities at US-Mexico border ports of entry, according to Department of Homeland Security data obtained by CBS News.

According to the report, between the start of February and April 6, US Customs and Border Protection said that 9,926 Ukrainians with no immigration documentation have migrated to the US border. It is unclear how many have been granted asylum so far.

DHS did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

CBS also reported that CBP registered 41,074 "legal entries" for Ukrainians within that time span. That category can include visas designated for tourism, permanent residency, or shorter travel.

A massive refugee crisis has unfolded across Ukraine's borders since Russia invaded the country on February 24, with at least 4.6 million Ukrainians fleeing to the country, per the United Nations. A month after the war started, US President Joe Biden said that the US would take in 100,000 Ukrainian refugees, but has not announced specific visa and resettlement programs.

Title 42 restrictions at the US border have enabled US border officials to turn away migrants seeking asylum due to the ongoing pandemic. The order has fast-tracked more than 1.7 million migrant expulsions since March 2020 without opportunities to claim asylum while waiting in the US, or at all for many populations. Last week, US border officials said that 7,100 migrants are being stopped at the border daily.

The controversial measure was introduced in March 2020 under the Trump administration and has been continued by the Biden administration, effectively gutting the asylum process at the US border, creating backlogs, and leaving millions in limbo.

The law has been administered through the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and has been renewed by the current administration several times during the course of Biden's time in office. Under US law, migrants have the right to seek asylum, and the measure has been challenged in court numerous times.

