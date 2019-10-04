Second man found guilty in the murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee in Chicago

CHICAGO — A second man was found guilty Friday in the killing of Tyshawn Lee, a 9-year-old boy who was executed in a 2015 Chicago gang hit that shocked the nation for its brutality.

Jurors found Corey Morgan, 31, guilty of murder in the first degree for abetting his friend Dwright Boone-Doty, who prosecutors say shot the boy in the head after promising to buy him a treat and luring him into an alley.

Late Thursday night, a separate jury found Boone-Doty, 25, guilty of murder in the first degree.

Both men face up to life in prison.

"JUSTICE BABY," Tyshawn's mother, Karla Lee, said in a string of Facebook posts early Friday morning. She cheered the second verdict in a later post, writing "thank you god."

Murder of Tyshawn Lee horrified Chicago: Now, gang members will stand trial

Murder of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee: Jury finds Chicago gang member guilty

Cook County State’s Attorney Kimberly Foxx said she was pleased with the outcome of the case and hoped that the verdicts would bring some measure of closure and peace to Tyshawn's family.

“Even at a time when we’ve become nearly numb to headlines about violence, this case shook us to our core. We grieve for 9-year-old Tyshawn as we continue to hold close those who are laboring in his wake," Foxx said in a statement Thursday.

In this Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2015, file photo, a mourner holds the program for the funeral of 9-year-old Tyshawn Lee at St. Sabina Church in Chicago. More

"As a mother and prosecutor, I think often about Tyshawn’s fourth grade classmates who returned to school and sat beside an empty desk following this egregious murder and will be graduating eighth grade without their friend on stage later this school year. The trauma is far-reaching and impacts us all, collectively," she said.

While Boone-Doty's jury took just over two hours to reach a verdict, Morgan's jury deliberated for nearly 10 hours and was sequestered overnight.

Defense attorney Todd Pugh said he feared that the prosecution's focus on gang culture and history on the city's South Side influenced the jury's final verdict.

“There’s a tremendous amount of repealable issues in this case, and we’ll start the work of putting post-trial motions together,” Pugh said.

Over the past three weeks, Boone-Doty and Morgan were tried before separate juries, who shuffled in and out of the courtroom to hear evidence with respect to each case.

A third man involved in the murder, Kevin Edwards, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in exchange for a 25-year prison sentence.

After school on Nov. 2, 2015, Tyshawn was sitting on a swing at the park down the street from his grandmother's house when Boone-Doty approached him, dribbled his basketball, offered to buy him anything he wanted and then led him to an alley, where he shot the child several times at close range, prosecutors say.

The execution-style shooting was an act of revenge, according to prosecutors. Boone-Doty and Morgan, members of the same gang, believed that a rival faction had killed Morgan's 25-year-old brother and wounded his mother a month earlier.

Morgan and Boone-Doty were angered by the attack and wanted to get back at Tyshawn's father, Pierre Stokes, who was also an alleged member of the rival gang, prosecutors say. So Boone-Doty struck up a conversation with Tyshawn and led him to the alley.

Shell casings at the scene of the crime and the associated gun would eventually be linked back to Morgan and his brother, Anthony Morgan, who purchased the gun from a man in New Mexico.