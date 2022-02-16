It’s been nearly 10 years since Trayvon Martin was killed. How has his death impacted you?

Trayvon Martin, a 17-year-old who grew up in South Florida and was a student in Miami-Dade Public Schools, was killed on Feb. 26, 2012, nearly 10 years ago.

Trayvon was unarmed and walking home from a nearby convenience store where he went to buy Skittles and a canned ice tea. George Zimmerman, a neighborhood watchman patrolling the gated community in Sanford where Trayvon was walking, followed him, an altercation ensued and Zimmerman shot and killed Trayvon, 70 yards from the backdoor of the townhouse where he was staying.

Trayvon’s death sparked a worldwide outcry and led to the Black Lives Matter movement. Trayvon was Black.

We’d like to know how Trayvon’s death impacted you and your life.

