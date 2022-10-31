Nearly 100 dead, dozens missing in storm-ravaged Philippines

1
JIM GOMEZ
·4 min read

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Nearly 100 people have died in one of the most destructive storms to lash the Philippines this year with dozens more feared missing in a mudslide-hit mountainside village, while more than a million others were swamped by floodwater in several provinces, officials said Monday.

At least 53 of 98 people who died — mostly in flooding and landslides — were from Maguindanao in the Bangsamoro autonomous region, which was swamped by unusually heavy rains set off by Tropical Storm Nalgae. The storm blew out of the country and into the South China Sea on Sunday, leaving a trail of destruction in a large swath of the archipelago.

A large contingent of rescuers with bulldozers and backhoes resumed retrieval work in southern Kusiong village in the hard-hit province of Maguindanao, where as many as 80 to 100 people, including entire families, are feared to have been buried by a boulder-laden mudslide or swept away by flash floods that started overnight Thursday, said Naguib Sinarimbo, the interior minister for a Muslim autonomous region run by former separatist guerrillas under a peace pact.

The government’s main disaster-response agency also reported 69 people were injured in the onslaught and at least 63 others remain missing.

More than 1 million people were lashed by the storm, including more than 912,000 villagers who fled to evacuation centers or homes of relatives. More than 4,100 houses and 16,260 hectares (40,180 acres) of rice and other crops were damaged by floodwaters at a time when the country was bracing for a looming food crisis because of global supply disruptions, officials said.

Sinarimbo said the official tally of missing people did not include most of those feared missing in the huge mudslide that hit Kusiong because entire families may have been buried and no member was left to provide names and details to authorities.

The catastrophe in Kusiong, populated mostly by the Teduray ethnic minority group, was particularly tragic because its more than 2,000 villagers have carried out disaster-preparedness drills every year for decades to brace for a tsunami because of a deadly history. But they were not as prepared for the dangers that could come from Mount Minandar, where their village lies at the foothills, Sinarimbo said.

“When the people heard the warning bells, they ran up and gathered in a church on a high ground,” Sinarimbo told The Associated Press on Saturday, citing accounts by Kusiong villagers.

“The problem was, it was not a tsunami that inundated them but a big volume of water and mud that came down from the mountain,” he said.

In August 1976, an 8.1-magnitude earthquake and a tsunami in the Moro Gulf that struck around midnight left thousands of people dead and devastated coastal provinces in one of the deadliest natural disasters in Philippine history.

Lying between the Moro Gulf and 446-meter (1,464-foot) Mount Minandar, Kusiong was among the hardest hit by the 1976 catastrophe. The village never forgot the tragedy. Elderly villagers who survived the tsunami and powerful earthquake passed on the nightmarish story to their children, warning them to be prepared.

“Every year, they hold drills to brace for a tsunami. Somebody was assigned to bang the alarm bells and they designated high grounds where people should run to,” Sinarimbo said. “Villagers were even taught the sound of an approaching big wave based on the recollection of the tsunami survivors.”

“But there wasn’t as much focus on the geo-hazards on the mountainside,” he said.

Bulldozers, backhoes and payloaders were brought to Kusiong on Saturday with more than 100 rescuers from the army, police and volunteers from other provinces, but they were unable to dig at a spot where survivors said the church lay underneath because the muddy mound was still dangerously soft, officials said.

The stormy weather in a large swath of the country hindered transportation as millions of Filipinos planned to travel over a long weekend for visits to relatives’ tombs and for family reunions on All Saints’ Day in the largely Roman Catholic nation.

Nearly 200 domestic and international flights were canceled, Manila’s international airport was briefly closed amid stormy weather and voyages in storm-whipped seas were prohibited by the coast guard, stranding thousands of passengers.

Floodwaters swamped many provinces and cities, trapping some people on their roofs. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. expressed disappointment over the high casualty toll in a televised meeting Saturday with disaster-mitigation officials.

“We should have done better,” Marcos Jr. said. “We were not able to anticipate that the volume of water will be that much so we were not able to warn the people and then to evacuate them out of the way of the incoming flash floods.”

About 20 typhoons and storms batter the Philippine archipelago each year. It is located on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” a region along most of the Pacific Ocean rim where many volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur, making the nation one of the world’s most disaster-prone.

Recommended Stories

  • Storm Nalgae death toll climbs to 48 in Philippines, 22 missing

    The death toll from flooding and rain-induced landslides in the Philippines has climbed to 48, the country's disaster agency said on Sunday, with 22 others recorded missing after tropical storm Nalgae inundated many parts of the archipelago. Most of the casualties were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, where 40 died due to landslides, with 10 still missing, the disaster agency said. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr on Saturday ordered urgent aid distribution in hard-hit areas.

  • Philippines' Marcos to inspect storm damage as death toll hits 98

    Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr is set on Monday to fly over flood-submerged districts to inspect the damage after Tropical Storm Nalgae barrelled across the Southeast Asian country over the weekend, killing at least 98 people. More than half the deaths were recorded in the southern autonomous region of Bangsamoro, often due to rain-induced landslides, the nation's disaster agency said. The Bangsamoro region accounted for 53 deaths, with 22 people still missing, it said a bulletin.

  • Tropical Storm Nalgae Destroys Bridge in South Philippines

    Tropical Storm Nalgae destroyed a bridge and scattered debris across the municipality of Datu Odin Sinsuat, Philippines, video released on October 28 shows.The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the storm, known locally as Tropical Storm Paeng, crossed the southern tip of Catanduanes and made landfall in Camarines Sur on Saturday, October 29, though the storm’s effects were felt before landfall.On October 28, officials in Datu Odin Sinsuat said 12 people had been killed in the storm.As of October 31, at least 40 people were reported dead and at least 80 were missing across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, according to local news reports citing officials. Credit: Hussein Endaila/UnYPhil-Women via Storyful

  • Rishi Sunak keeps option open to attend Cop27 climate summit

    Rishi Sunak could attend Cop27 next week despite previously indicating he would not travel to the climate summit, sources suggested on Sunday.

  • San Francisco DA: Dispatcher's handling of Paul Pelosi's 911 call 'may have saved his life'

    Paul Pelosi was able to place a 911 call after encountering his assailant in the family home, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said.

  • Kemp, Abrams spar over abortion, economy in Georgia governor debate

    Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams offered differing visions for Georgia in a policy-heavy debate on Sunday during the pair's final meeting as Georgians continue voting leading up to the Nov. 8 election.

  • Seoul residents saddened by deadly Halloween stampede

    STORY: It was the first Halloween event in Seoul in three years after the country lifted COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing. Itaewon resident Lee Su-mi told Reuters, “In this ‘living with-COVID’ era, those young people we call the ‘COVID generation’ could finally celebrate Halloween as their first festival. No one was able to foresee the festival would turn into a disaster.” Residents said businesses in the nightlife area had also been looking forward to the major celebrations, after difficult times in the past few years. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol declared a period of national mourning, after at least 151 people, including 19 foreigners, mostly teenagers and young adults in their 20s, were killed in a crush when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in Itaewon district on Saturday (October 29) night.

  • Never been on holiday at Christmas? Here's why you should try it – and where to go

    The Christmas countdown has already begun and, if you’re anything like me, you might be wondering what fresh delights this festive season holds. Omicron fears last year followed a cancelled 2020, while 2022 has, so far, seen the loss of a beloved monarch, political mayhem, a plummeting pound and a cost of living crisis that shows no sign of abating as the long nights set in. Fun times.

  • Pork industry lawsuit draws new attention to cruel conditions in North Carolina

    Pork industry may have overreached in fighting a law aimed at animal cruelty | Opinion

  • ‘A change of heart’: sympathies shift over migrants in Texas border town

    Eagle Pass has been a way station for undocumented immigrants for years, but recently their numbers have grown – and residents are divided

  • The Nigerian woman cleaning up a land soaked in oil

    Eucharia Nwaichi takes on saboteurs and companies to detoxify one of the most polluted areas on Earth.

  • 4 ways U.S. shoppers plan to cheat inflation this holiday season — and you can too

    In fact, they appear to be quite enthusiastic about the upcoming holiday season, despite stagnant wages, rising inflation and the ever-looming threat of recession, according to a survey by TransUnion (TRU) the consumer credit-reporting agency, released this month. Indeed, shoppers told TransUnion they are getting more realistic about their gift-giving in an effort to cope with rising prices. • 13% are turning to more practical gifts such as gas cards.

  • Ice dancers Gilles, Poirier capture gold at Skate Canada

    Canadian ice dancers Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier were so burned out after an Olympic season of isolation and dodging COVID-19 that their six-week break over the summer wasn’t just a choice — it was a necessity. “It was what we needed in order to be able to continue,” Poirier said. “We wouldn’t have come back,” Gilles said.

  • Maya Rudolph reveals David Letterman made her feel 'embarrassed and humiliated' during first time on show

    50-year-old comedian Maya Rudolph reflected on her first appearance on "The Late Show with David Letterman" and noted she felt "humiliated" by the television host.

  • Trailblazing women who broke into engineering in the 1970s reflect on what's changed – and what hasn't

    Women who got their start in the male-dominated profession 40 years ago have advice for today's newcomers in STEM. Contributor/Denver Post via Getty ImagesEngineering in the U.S. has long been – and continues to be – a male-dominated profession. Fifty years ago, it looked like that might change. In 1970, the percentage of women majoring in engineering was less than 1%. In 1979, that number was 9%. Many hoped women would continue to enter the field at the same rate. But that’s not what happened.

  • Kinzinger points finger at some GOP members for Paul Pelosi attack, blaming them for encouraging 'election conspiracies' the suspect believed in

    "This is what happens when you convince a third of the country that the election was stolen and that the other side is an enemy," Kinzinger told CNN.

  • Indigenous defenders stand between illegal roads and survival of the Amazon rainforest – Brazil's runoff election Sunday could be a turning point

    Maria Elena Paredes, coordinator of the Community Vigilance Committee for the Ashéninka community of Sawawo Hito 40, points to satellite images showing deforestation. Reynaldo Vela/USAIDLeer en español ou em português The Ashéninka woman with the painted face radiated a calm, patient confidence as she stood on the sandy banks of the Amonia River and faced the loggers threatening her Amazonian community. The loggers had bulldozed a trail over the mahogany and cedar saplings she had planted, and b

  • Sacked Twitter executives at risk of being denied $90m payout by Elon Musk

    Elon Musk could avoid giving a payout of up to $90m (£78m) to sacked senior Twitter executives after dismissing them “for cause”, it has been reported.

  • China residents able to travel to Macau using e-visa from Nov 1

    China's immigration bureau said mainland residents will be able to travel to Macau from Nov. 1 using an online visa system rather than in-person applications, a move that could increase travel to the world's largest gambling hub. The bureau said it would "launch exit-entry management policies and measures to promote economic and social development" in Macau in a notice posted on the government's official WeChat account. But the easing of visa rules comes just as Macau's government itself has reinstated some tough COVID curbs after a handful of cases were detected there in recent days after no infections for more than three months.

  • Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs throughout Twitter

    Elon Musk reportedly ordered company-wide layoffs throughout Twitter