Nearly 100 firearms turned in at Durham’s first gun buyback, Sheriff says

Nearly 100 guns were turned in for Durham County’s first gun buyback event as local officials continue to confront gun violence in the community.

The Bull City Gun Buy Back took place at Durham County Stadium and Mount Vernon Baptist Church on April 9.

Anyone was welcome to turn in operational and unloaded guns — no questions asked.

Those participating did not need to identify themselves, and though officials said they would run a check on all guns turned in, the Sheriff’s Office said no one would face charges for providing a stolen gun.

“All guns will be destroyed once all of the appropriate checks have been conducted and we receive an order of destruction signed by a judge,” a Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said before the event.

Participants received Visa gift cards, with amounts of $100 per shotgun, $150 per handgun and $200 per assault rifle. The county allocated $10,000 for the event. In a Monday news release, the Sheriff’s Office said it ran out of gift cards during the event.

“I was pleased to see our community turn out in great numbers as cars were lined up and down the block outside both Mount Vernon Baptist Church and outside Durham County Stadium before the event started,” Sheriff Clarence Birkhead said in the release. “In the end, nearly 100 firearms of varying types were turned in and taken off the streets.”

The buyback came as Durham has seen increasing gun violence.

Gun thefts were up last year in Durham, with more than half of those weapons stolen from cars, The News & Observer previously reported.

Officers have seized nearly 200 guns in the community this year, according to Durham police.

The past week has seen five people killed in shootings in the Bull City, and Wednesday, Police Chief Patrice Andrews said the department will form a new unit to focus on gun violence.