Nearly 100 Las Vegas valley schools, programs on display at school choice fair

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada School Choice Coalition kicked off National School Choice Week with an informational event. The Las Vegas School Choice Fair gave thousands of parents and students the opportunity to learn about the nearly 100 different local schools and programs.

“Public schools are great but I wanted something to challenge them, academically,” Neha Singla, who has two sons enrolled at a charter school shared. “So, when I went to the charter schools, I found out that they have good academics.”

Valeria Gurr with the Nevada School Choice Coalition said it is important for families to understand they have options regardless of income or zip code.

“In many different cases, you see that families are wealthy and well-connected, have the resources to make choices, but it’s often the families that are not that are left behind, and they often feel that they have to stay with the options they have and that’s not serving their kids. Today you see the private and public options,” Gurr said.

The Nevada legislature established the educational choice scholarship program, also known as the Opportunity Scholarship for assistance including private school tuition.

Registered scholarship organizations have different deadlines.

“I have a child that, she’s not officially diagnosed, but is the ADHD type and so just the whole workload she was getting, she was spending hours a day doing just math and still had all the other subjects to finish and so that was hard,” Stephanie Hardy, who is homeschooling her daughters for the first time this year, said.

Hardy said she turned to homeschooling because she lost faith in the public school system’s issues with class sizes and lack of teachers.

The fair displayed traditional, faith-based, and specialized programs for children with disabilities with the mission to educate parents on all the different options for their child’s education.

