Nearly 100 US lawmakers urge EPA to finalize tougher vehicle emissions cuts

FILE PHOTO: Signage is seen at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A group of 95 U.S. lawmakers on Thursday urged the Biden administration to finalize stricter emissions limits than it proposed in April over the objections of most major automakers, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

A dozen Democratic senators including Ed Markey, Tom Carper, Alex Padilla, Ron Wyden, Elizabeth Warren, Jack Reed and independent Bernie Sanders joined more than 80 House members in asking the Environmental Protection Agency to finalize stricter tailpipe emissions limits that would result in 69% of new vehicles being electric in 2032, rather than 67% under the agency's proposal.

"We believe the United States should be on a path to eliminating harmful tailpipe pollution from new light-duty and medium-duty vehicles by 2035," the lawmakers wrote.

(Reporting by David Shepardson)