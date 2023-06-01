Nearly 10K photos from Hunter Biden's laptop hit the web: 'Truth and transparency'

A trove of photos from Hunter Biden's laptop has been made available to the public through a new website that launched Thursday.

The website – BidenLaptopMedia.com – houses almost 10,000 photos spanning from 2008 to 2019 and took months to complete, Garrett Ziegler, the founder of nonprofit Marco Polo, told Fox News Digital.

"It's taken us a couple of months to, one, go through the photos, about 10,000 of them, and redact the genitalia on the photos," Ziegler, a former Trump White House aide, said of the contents found on the laptop once owned by President Biden's son.

"The number one thing we're about … is truth and transparency," he said. "If the American people want to know what their first family is like, they're going to get it. And we're not going to be taking out photos that paint the Bidens in a good light."

RON DESANTIS SAYS HUNTER BIDEN 'WOULD HAVE BEEN IN JAIL YEARS AGO' IF HE WERE A REPUBLICAN

Photos provided exclusively to Fox News Digital ahead of the website's launch showed remnants of the drugs Hunter Biden had used in 2018, and another that showed Hunter Biden cozying up with his then-lover, Zoe Kestan, the same year.

Ziegler also noted that several photos containing private information were redacted – including images containing social security numbers, banking information and credit card numbers. Additionally, multiple nude photos of Hallie Biden, the widow of Beau Biden, were redacted.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

Of the many photos found on the laptop, Ziegler provided Fox News Digital with two never-before-seen photos from the laptop. One photo showed Hunter Biden cozied up to his then-lover Zoe Kestan in 2018. The other image – featuring an array of drugs and a condom wrapper sitting on a table – was from a text message conversation Hunter had with Hallie Biden – the widow of Beau Biden and former lover of Hunter Biden – the same year.

Providing further insight on the type of content viewers can expect on the website, Ziegler said some content that does not carry "news value" will not be featured.

"There are, for example, screenshots of Candy Crush games where we are fairly confident in saying there's absolutely no news value to those," he said. "So it's going to be, I would say, 98% of the photos on the device, around 10,000 in total, although it'll be slightly less than that."

"It's going to be a completely authentic recounting of the photos on the device," Ziegler added.

Ziegler promised that there won't be any genitalia visible on the site and insisted that the photo project – which will display the images chronologically – covers a "large swath" of the first family's life and includes an array of photos. He also made clear that it is not a "hit job" against the Biden family.

"There's a picture of a letter that Hunter's daughter, Finnegan, wrote to, I assume, troops stationed overseas, like in Iraq and Afghanistan," he said. "It's an adorable letter. Finnegan's around 9 years old at the time, and it definitely paints the Bidens in a good light."

"It's going to be a completely authentic recounting of the photos on the device," Garrett Ziegler, the founder of nonprofit Marco Polo, told Fox News Digital.

HUNTER BIDEN'S 'SUGAR BROTHER' KEEPS THE FIRST SON AFLOAT AMID MULTIPLE SCANDALS

"We're not Republican activists. None of us are registered Republicans," he continued. "In fact, I loved and still love Trump precisely because he wasn't a standard Republican. So this is not a hit job. We're going to keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a good light and keep all the photos that paint the Bidens in a bad light. The American people can judge for themselves what they think about their first family through this."

Describing the effort as "the most thorough expose of any American first family while they're in office in the history of America," Ziegler said the types of photos that will be shared to the website are photos that typically "only become available once the presidential archives are open and those photos only detail his time in the Oval while he was the president."

Ziegler also said the website will use a "photo viewing app that will allow users to view the metadata in the photos."

"They're going to be able to see where the photo was taken, what time it was taken, if it has latitude and longitude coordinates attached to it," he said. "They're going to be able to see if it has metadata like aperture, lighting."

Ziegler also noted that videos from the laptop will be available for public viewing at a later date.

Describing why it will take longer for the videos from the laptop to be uploaded to the site, Ziegler said his team has to use AI tools to assist with censoring portions of the videos because "there's so much pornography."

Ziegler said there are "several" questionable photos in particular that he believes reporters should take a look at.

The White House and Hunter Biden's attorney did not respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.