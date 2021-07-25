Nearly 130,000 without power after possible tornado rocks Michigan

Nearly 130,000 homes in Michigan are without power after a possible tornado made landfall in the Detroit area late Saturday evening.

A little over 128,000 customers had no electricity as of Sunday afternoon, according to Poweroutage.us. At around 8 p.m., residents in Armada saw heavy winds, tree damage, and destruction to homes, WXYZ reported.

"It appears there might have been a tornado. We have to wait for officials to make that determination," Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel told the local outlet. "There's a substantial amount of damage to businesses, houses, power lines down."

Winds as high as 88 mph were reported by meteorologists.

Remarkable radar signature from White Lake, Michigan moments ago as a likely tornado passed just 2.5 miles south of the radar.



A 158 mph difference in winds over a diameter of 0.4 miles at elevation of 200 feet or less.



Radar confirmed likely debris; #tornado was on ground. pic.twitter.com/mmte0u9usC — Matthew Cappucci (@MatthewCappucci) July 25, 2021

The National Weather Service has arrived at the scene, alongside other emergency personnel, to survey damage and begin repairs as people are being directed out of the area. No injuries have been reported, though a few people were briefly trapped in homes.

