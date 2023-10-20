Nearly 1400 Russian troops, 55 tanks eliminated over past 24 hours

A staggering 1380 Russian troops have been eliminated in Ukraine over the past 24 hours, along with 55 tanks and 122 armored combat vehicles.

The new death toll, one of the highest recorded on a daily basis since the full-scale invasion began, means 292,000 Russian military personnel have been eliminated since the start of the full-scale invasion.

According to Ukraine’s General Staff, total Russian losses as of Oct. 20 are now as follows:

Personnel: 292,060 (+1380),

Tanks: 5,047 (+55),

Armored combat vehicles: 9,557 (+122),

Artillery Systems: 7,012 (+29),

Multiple Launch Rocket Systems: 822 (+4),

Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems: 548 (+0),

Aircraft: 320 (+0),

Helicopters: 324 (+0),

Tactical Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs): 5,326 (+8),

Cruise Missiles: 1,535 (+1),

Ships / Boats: 20 (+0),

Submarines: 1 (+0)

Automotive equipment and tanks: 9,370 (+33),

Specialized Equipment: 985 (+0).

Earlier, the Russian media outlet Vazhnye Istorii, together with the Conflict Intelligence Team (CIT), published a study on losses among mobilized Russian soldiers in Ukraine.

Within a year of "partial mobilization" in Russia, thousands of mobilized soldiers were killed in the war against Ukraine and nearly one in five survived less than two months after being drafted.

