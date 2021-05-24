Nearly 150 people arrested at massive Southern California beach party that went viral on TikTok

Almost 150 people were arrested at a Southern California beach party Saturday that drew a couple thousand attendees from viral posts on TikTok.

Dubbed "Adrian's Kickback," the party at Huntington Beach was declared an unlawful assembly by police, who arrested 149 people, including 121 adults and 28 juveniles, for offenses such as vandalism, illegal firework and failure to disperse.

Video from the night shows police donning riot helmets and firing less-lethal rounds at party goers, who police said threw bottles, rocks and fireworks at officers.

“It was nutso out of there,” Laura Klees told the Orange County Register.

Police said on Friday they were aware of the gathering being planned on the beach. The event originated from a TikTok user who invited people to his birthday party using a hashtag (#AndriansKickBack) that has since drawn more than 270 million views as of Monday.

On TikTok, some users claimed to be traveling to the party from states such as Michigan and Arizona.

According to police, about 400 people showed up to a lifeguard tower Friday night. On Saturday, the crowd was at least 2,500, police said.

The crowd partied and gathered on the beach, however, video also showed some people fighting and lighting fireworks. The group moved from the beach into the downtown area, too, and police said businesses, police vehicles and a lifeguard tower were damaged.

“It just started getting worse,” Klees, who was eating dinner in the area at the time, told the Orange County Register. “Then things got really crazy. You’d see mobs run this way, that way. Then they mobbed the pier.”

