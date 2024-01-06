Nearly 16 months after enacting biomass moratorium, Madison to vote on proposed changes

The Madison County Planning Board will meet Jan. 16 to potentially vote on proposed changes to its Land Use Ordinances relating to biomass facilities.

MARSHALL - Madison County has been working on shoring up its ordinances to regulate potential biomass facilities since August 2022, when the county Planning Board tabled a vote on adding language relating to biomass facilities to its Land Use Ordinance, as it made no mention of such facilities at the time.

But after a six-month moratorium was passed in 2022, and then extended an additional year in 2023, the county planning team is set to potentially vote on a draft of updated language to its Land Use Ordinance that would then be passed on to the county commissioners.

The moratorium expires in May.

When the Madison County Planning Board meets Jan. 16, the board is scheduled to vote on an updated draft of changes to the Land Use Ordinance that reflects changes made following the county-formed biomass focus group's public listening session in September.

The focus group is comprised of Development Services Director Brad Guth, and Matthew Wilson, a strategic projects coordinator assisting the county on behalf of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners, who on Sept. 19 joined with County Land Use Attorney John Noor and members of the Planning Board to meet with residents and hear feedback.

In that public listening session, the focus group presented a draft of the proposed ordinance changes, which at the time included proposed amendments including the definition for a biomass facility, which was defined as "a facility that converts biomass sources into value-added products for public or private use. Biomass includes, but is not limited to, wood and wood processing waste, wood pellets, agricultural crops, and waste materials, biogenic materials in municipal solid waste, animal manure, and human sewage," according to a Sept. 14 draft of the amendments issued at the meeting.

Additional proposed amendments include zoning "Large Biomass Facilities" in Industrial land use districts, and relegating "Small or Temporary Biomass Facilities" to Agricultural-Open Space (AO), Residential Agriculture (RA), Commercial (C) or Retail Business (RB) land use districts.

But a number of residents, including Carl Batchelder and Adam Schwartz felt the definitions were too broad.

"I mean, 'biogenic materials in municipal solid waste,' that sounds like food waste to me," Schwartz said. "This doesn't feel in line with the intent of a regulatory thing that would be regarding biomass facilities that are either incinerating or creating wood chips."

Proposed changes

Following the listening session, Guth and his staff revamped the proposed ordinance changes.

According to a draft copy of the proposed ordinance changes, the draft was last updated Nov. 19.

The draft lists the same biomass definition as the draft presented in the September listening session, but further qualifies the distinction between large and small biomass facilities, as a large biomass facility would need to be approved by the county Board of Adjustment.

The classification criteria are throughput, production, the number of employees and the capital investment threshold.

According to the draft, a large biomass facility process more than 10,000 metric tons of biomass per year, generates more than 25,000 MWh (megawatt hours) or more energy per year, has more than 100 employees and requires an investment of more than $10 million.

According to the draft, annual biomass throughput refers to the total quantity or volume of biomass materials processed or used by a facility within one year. It represents the biomass brought into the facility for conversion, processing, or utilization.

As before, the draft proposes large biomass facilities be delegated for special use in the Industrial district, while small or temporary biomass facilities will also be subject to approval for special use in the other land use districts.

More: County extends biomass moratorium Madison County extends biomass facility moratorium for additional 12 months

More: 6-month biomass moratorium details Madison County to hold public hearing on proposed 6-month biomass facility ban

Jim Tibbetts is founder of Clear Sky Madison, an environmental advocacy organization based in Marshall.

"Private landowner uses for their own purposes should be different than a commercial biomass manufacturing facility – large or small," Tibbetts said in a message to The News-Record.

"These plants belong in industrial zones or we risk landowners having to spend time and money for lawyers and expert witnesses for land rights that should be safeguarded by these rules in the first place."

The Planning Board's recommendations will be sent to the Madison County Board of Commissioners for a vote. The Madison County Planning Board will meet Jan. 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Madison County Public Library's Marshall campus, 1335 N. Main St.

Johnny Casey has covered Madison County for The Citizen Times and The News-Record & Sentinel for nearly three years. He earned a first-place award in beat reporting in the 2023 North Carolina Press Association awards. He can be reached at 828-210-6071 or jcasey@citizentimes.com.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: 16 months after moratorium, Madison County to vote on biomass changes