For nearly 160 years, St. George has been known as Utah's 'Dixie.' The name is all over the city. Is it time to change?

It doesn't take long to notice a familiar pattern when it comes to one particular word in St. George, Utah.

"Dixie" is plastered on hills, shops, businesses, signs, the local university, billboards and more across the city. The word has been subject to much controversy in St. George over the years — and now the debate is back.

In the wake of the death of George Floyd, which sparked a worldwide Black Lives Matter and protests against racial inequality and police brutality, there's been a renewed drive to abolish statues and symbols with ties to the Confederacy, white supremacy and historical racial violence.

Some argue that "Dixie" is one of those symbols of a racist past with direct ties to an era of slavery in America.

The 'Dixie' dilemma in St. George, Utah

The year 2020 has seen an overhaul in the way many Americans perceive race, and the word "Dixie" and its Southern roots and ties to the Confederacy have been evidenced by the removal of the term in many places.

In a high-profile change, the country band The Dixie Chicks announced they were now calling themselves just "The Chicks." The oldest brewery in New Orleans, Dixie Brewery, is changing its name.

Taking "Dixie" out of St. George, however, is a point of contention. There are those who see the name as a piece of their heritage.

Dixie names around St. George Tuesday, June 30, 2020. More

The first attempt to do so failed within days. City leaders from the Washington County/St. George Interlocal Agency changed the name of the city's convention center from Dixie Convention Center to Greater Zion Convention Center last week. They changed it back — at least for the next six months — following backlash from the community.

A Change.org petition to keep Dixie as a word to symbolize St. George had garnered over 18,900 signatures as of Wednesday afternoon.

There's a Facebook page, too: Protect Utah's Dixie was created on June 26 for community members who want to see Dixie remain as part of the St. George area.

More than 2,000 people like and follow the page, which calls to "Keep the name DIXIE on the Red Hill. Keep the D on the Black Hill. Keep the name DIXIE in St. George, Utah." in its "About" section.

'Racist thinking and policies': Princeton removes Woodrow Wilson's name from school

A counter-petition on Change.org to rid "Dixie" from St. George , meanwhile, had less than 2,000 supporters as of Wednesday.

The history of the word: 'Dixie' was popular Confederate marching song

The origins of the word are uncertain, but historians widely accept that "Dixie" was widely used as a racial term by 1859, when Daniel Decatur Emmett composed the minstrel song, "Dixie."

The song was a popular marching song among Confederate armies and became the "unofficial national anthem of the Confederacy during the American Civil War," according to Encyclopedia Britannica.

In 1861, the first year of the Civil War, leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints sent 309 families to the St. George area to establish a cotton settlement.

The black hill D Tuesday, June 30, 2020. More

Those settlers nicknamed the area as "Utah's Dixie" since the climate and desire to grow cotton matched the qualities of the South.

By this time, the word "Dixie" and its associations to the South were also tied to the Confederacy and its support of slavery.

St. George continued to weave Dixie into its culture and as the word became intertwined with the city, so did its connections to the Confederacy.