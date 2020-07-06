Nearly 19,000 PPP loans go to Mecklenburg businesses amid COVID. Here’s what we found

Employers ranging from the U.S. National Whitewater Center to the Catholic Diocese of Charlotte were among the groups that got almost 19,000 Paycheck Protection Program loans in Mecklenburg County, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The loans were created as a lifeline to help small businesses during the novel coronavirus pandemic as shutdowns began in March. The loans saved about 198,000 jobs for Mecklenburg County businesses, an analysis of the data show.

While some businesses have reopened in North Carolina, like retail, restaurants and personal services, others still remain closed, including movie theaters, gyms and bars because of Gov. Roy Cooper’s safer-at-home order.

The SBA guaranteed nearly 16,000 loans of up to $150,000 to Mecklenburg County businesses since the beginning of April.

Information about the recipients of PPP loans for less than $150,000 does not include company names. It lists ZIP code, industry and number of jobs retained. Another 2,780 loans of more than $150,000 were secured, data show.

Big loans

Although the data does not show the specific amount of those larger loans, about 330 were for more than $1 million — including 23 worth between $5 million and $10 million.

Those biggest loans went to Johnson C. Smith University, OrthoCarolina, Tryon Medical Partners and Parker, Poe, Adams and Bernstein LLC law firm, to name a few.

In a statement, JCSU Chief Financial Officer Greg Petzke said the school used the loan to help with payroll for April, May and June.

Petzke refused to say how much money the school received but said the loan amount was equivalent to two and a half times the school’s average monthly payroll.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic created uncertainty for enrollment at institutions of higher education across the nation, especially ones like JCSU, which is tuition driven,” Petzke said. “The PPP allowed us to keep our funds for payroll this fall in case enrollment drops significantly due to the pandemic.”

Elevation Church was one of over 50 local churches to receive a loan of more than $150,000, data show. Elevation received between $2 million and $5 million.

Although Charlotte-based Bojangles with almost 750 locations, is listed as a recipient of $5 to $10 million on the SBA list, company spokesman Brian Little said Monday the fast-food chain didn’t accept the funding.

“During the initial days after the launch of the PPP Loan program, we applied for and were approved for a PPP Loan. However, we ultimately decided not to proceed with the loan and did not receive a PPP loan,” he said. “I understand that we were included in a published list of PPP Loan recipients. However, I’m not sure why we would have been included, since we never signed loan documents.”

Criticism of the program

Companies with less than 500 workers per location may apply for the loan program, run by the SBA. The low-interest loan can be used to pay for payroll and expenses. The loan is forgiven if the company keeps workers and doesn’t cut pay.

The program, and the banks administering the loans, has been sharply criticized, as small businesses struggled initially to get in line for the funds amid a wave of applicants.

In a series of class-action lawsuits filed in California and New York, Wells Fargo, Bank of America and other lenders were accused of sending bigger loans to the Small Business Administration before smaller ones.

The Observer has reported that several of the banks disagree with the claims or said they had no merit, while others declined to comment.

This is a developing story