Nearly 2,000 cases of Diet Coke, Sprite, Fanta recalled in Florida, Alabama, Mississippi

If you bought any Diet Coke, Sprite or Fanta Orange in the last few months, check your cans. Coca-Cola is recalling nearly 2,000 cases due to possible "foreign material."

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the voluntary recall began on Nov. 6, initiated by United Packers, LLC, based in Mobile, Alabama. The packages are no longer on the shelves, but consumers may still have some in their homes.

The affected cases of soda, all 12-packs of 12-oz. aluminum cans, were distributed in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida, the agency said.

According to NBC News, there are no more affected cans on the market.

What was in the Diet Coke, Sprite or Fanta Orange cans?

Unclear. The recall only says "potential foreign material."

The recall was classified as a Class II recall by the FDA, which means a situation where a “violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

Which Diet Coke, Sprite or Fanta Orange products are affected by the recall?

The products were all 12 oz cans packaged in 12-can fridge packs.

The UPC numbers and best-by dates for the affected items are as follows:

Diet Coke packaged in 12-oz. aluminum cans: UPC: 49000028911; Best by: 01/29/24

Fanta Orange packaged in 12-oz. aluminum cans: UPC: 49000030730; Best by: 07/29/24

Sprite packaged in 12-oz. aluminum cans: UPC: 49000028928; Best by: 07/29/24

How many cases of Diet Coke, Sprite or Fanta Orange cans were recalled?

Diet Coke: 417 cases

Fanta Orange: 14 cases

Sprite: 1,557 cases

What do I do if I have recalled Diet Coke, Sprite or Fanta Orange cans?

If you have any of the packages, even if you've had some already, do not drink any of them. Throw them away or return them to where you bought them for a refund.

Has this happened to Coca-Cola before?

In 2021, Coca-Cola recalled nearly 10,000 cases of Minute Maid fruit drinks in Pennsylvania, Connecticut, New York, North Carolina, Maryland, Virginia, Maine and New Jersey due to "the potential of foreign objects, specifically metal bolts or washers."

