Nearly 2,000 pieces of donated protective gear to be sent to Ukraine, DeWine says
Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that nearly 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement agencies across the state will soon be sent to Ukraine.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol coordinated the collection of the donations and delivered the 1,996 pieces of personal protective gear to an undisclosed location in the Cleveland area on Friday.
“I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives,” DeWine said. “I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”
The state is donating 71 vest carriers, 45 helmets, and 1,880 pieces of body armor to help protect civilians who are defending Ukraine against Russia.
The equipment is scheduled to be sent to Ukraine in the coming days, DeWine said.
The following agencies participated in the donation drive:
Aurora Police Department
Battelle Labs
Bowling Green State University Police Department
Cambridge Police Department
Cleveland Police Department
Elmore Police Department
Erie County Sheriff’s Office
Henry County Sheriff’s Office
Hilliard Police Department
Holden Arboretum Police Department
Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
Morrow County Sheriff’s Office
North Canton Police Department
Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation
Ohio Department of Administrative Services
Ohio Department of Natural Resources
Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction
Ohio Department of Youth Services
Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy
Ohio State Highway Patrol
Perry Township Police Department
Sandusky Police Department
Stark County Sheriff’s Office
Supreme Court of Ohio
Sylvania Police Department
Troy Police Department
Union County Sheriff’s Office
Wood County Sheriff’s Office
Wooster Police Department