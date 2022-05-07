Nearly 2,000 pieces of donated protective gear to be sent to Ukraine, DeWine says

Gov. Mike DeWine announced this week that nearly 2,000 pieces of personal protective equipment donated by Ohio law enforcement agencies across the state will soon be sent to Ukraine.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol coordinated the collection of the donations and delivered the 1,996 pieces of personal protective gear to an undisclosed location in the Cleveland area on Friday.

>> ‘Helping now is important;’ Local doctor launches website to raise money for children in Ukraine

“I am so very appreciative to all of the law enforcement agencies that took the time to gather their unneeded equipment and donate it to our friends in Ukraine who are fighting for their lives,” DeWine said. “I also commend the Fund to Aid Ukraine and their partners who have been working to ensure that these donations will go directly to Ukrainian civilians who are bravely standing up to Russia to defend their country and protect their families.”

The state is donating 71 vest carriers, 45 helmets, and 1,880 pieces of body armor to help protect civilians who are defending Ukraine against Russia.

The equipment is scheduled to be sent to Ukraine in the coming days, DeWine said.

The following agencies participated in the donation drive:

Aurora Police Department

Battelle Labs

Bowling Green State University Police Department

Cambridge Police Department

Cleveland Police Department

Elmore Police Department

Erie County Sheriff’s Office

Henry County Sheriff’s Office

Hilliard Police Department

Holden Arboretum Police Department

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office

Morrow County Sheriff’s Office

North Canton Police Department

Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation

Ohio Department of Administrative Services

Ohio Department of Natural Resources

Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction

Ohio Department of Youth Services

Ohio Peace Officer Training Academy

Ohio State Highway Patrol

Perry Township Police Department

Sandusky Police Department

Stark County Sheriff’s Office

Supreme Court of Ohio

Sylvania Police Department

Troy Police Department

Union County Sheriff’s Office

Wood County Sheriff’s Office

Wooster Police Department



