Nearly 2,000 University of Missouri students will receive diplomas this weekend

More than 1,780 students will receive diplomas from the University of Missouri this weekend in 13 ceremonies around campus.

The graduates will receive more than 1,914 degrees including 1,410 bachelor's degrees, 410 master's degrees and 78 doctoral degrees.

“The MU community is proud of what our graduates have accomplished,” said Mun Choi, MU chancellor and system president, in a news release. “These students are well-prepared to make an important impact to our state, nation and society. That’s why a record 95.4% of new alumni find a great career, continue their studies, begin military service or volunteer within just six-months of graduation. This is one of the highest rates in the nation.”

The students are from 43 states and 24 countries.

Friday's ceremonies will recognize graduates from the College of Arts and Science, College of Health Sciences, graduate degree, Honors College and Trulaske College of Business.

Diplomas on Saturday go to graduates of the Sinclair School of Nursing, Missouri School of Journalism, College of Engineering, College of Agriculture Food and Natural Resources and College of Education and Human Development.

On Sunday, officers will be commissioned in the Air Force ROTC, Army ROTC and Navy ROTC.

“Our graduates have learned academic skills and life skills,” said Provost Latha Ramchand. “We know that they will go out and make the world a better place, no matter what they do.”

