Nearly 2 dozen Georgians indicted in connection to years-long drug trafficking conspiracy
Thirty-two people, including 22 from Georgia, were indicted on charges related to their involvement in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that spanned almost six years in south Georgia, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
According to the release, as early as January 2016, “Operation Carpet Ride” detected drug-trafficking operations in Bulloch, Burke, Candler, Effingham, Evans, Liberty, Richmond and Tattnall counties.
In the 49-count indictment, the suspects allegedly imported huge amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine and other drugs.
Each suspect faces charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine; 50 grams or more of methamphetamine; and 28 grams or more of crack cocaine, hydrocodone, oxycodone and marijuana. Other individual charges include drug possession and distribution, maintenance of a drug-involved premises, and illegal firearms possession and use.
TRENDING STORIES:
Woman dies after being struck by car in downtown Atlanta, police say
Georgia man charged with operating dog fighting ring with more than 100 dogs
Included in the indictment are:
Tony Deshawn Slater, 51, of Claxton, Georgia.
Domanek Laquan Mincey, 44, of Glennville, Georgia.
Anthony Craig Johnson, a/k/a “Pookie,” 56, of Claxton, Georgia.
Andre Delerrain Anderson, 48, of Claxton, Georgia.
Phillip Dwayne Walden, 45, of Statesboro, Georgia.
Corey Ontavious Hendrix, 44, of Claxton, Georgia.
Enrique Humbra Denson Sr., 49, of Statesboro, Georgia.
Enrique Humbra Denson Jr., 29, of Reidsville, Georgia.
Kevin Derrell Ponder, 45, of Claxton, Georgia.
Terran Harvel Tigner, 35, of Glennville, Georgia.
Troy Sinclair Tigner, 35, of Glennville, Georgia.
Nicholas Rashon Fillmore, 42, of Hinesville, Georgia.
Marquese Shavel Palmer, 30, of Claxton, Georgia.
Michael Lynn Jinks, 47, of Glennville, Georgia.
Tony Anthony Warren, 38, of Claxton, Georgia.
Lance Boyette Ford, 39, of Glennville, Georgia.
Heather Elaine Barbee, 43, of Sylvania, Georgia.
Sean Christopher Brown, 43, of Savannah, Georgia.
Jarvis Charles Hagan, 31, of Claxton, Georgia.
Kenneth Bacon Hall, 51, of Glennville, Georgia.
Caleb Earl Riggs, 37, of Claxton, Georgia.
Gerald Walter Dasher, 52, of Glennville, Georgia.
Daniel Morales-Jimenez, a.k.a. “Danny Hill,” 45, of Puerto Rico.
Pedro Castro-Vasquez, a.k.a. “Chipo,” 50, of Puerto Rico.
Sonic Torres-Garcia, 24, of Kissimmee, Florida.
Kristine Albright-Ramos, 35, of Puerto Rico.
Alexys Rivera-Cuevas, 28, of Gainesville, Florida.
Luis Diaz-Albright, 20, of Puerto Rico.
Paola Morales Rosario, 24, of Kissimmee, Florida.
Clarence Bess, a.k.a “Cash,” 41, of Jacksonville, Florida.
Laverne Pullins Jr., 70, of Jacksonville, Florida.
Demarr Clayton Lee, 52, of Miami, Florida.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
The main conspiracy charge carries a statutory penalty of 10 years to life in prison, said David H. Estes, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. Conviction on the charge also carries a minimum of five years of supervised release following any prison sentence.
IN OTHER NEWS: