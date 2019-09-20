Before Area 51, the US' first 'UFO' controversy uncovered a top-secret military project

STR New/Reuters





Almost 2 million people joined a Facebook event dedicated to storming the Area 51 US Air Force Base in Nevada.

Instead of a raid, about 1,500 people joined celebratory encampments near the military base on Friday.

It's the latest example of Americans' fascination with conspiracy theories about alien visitors.

America's first UFO conspiracy began when a rancher found the debris of a small aircraft in Roswell, New Mexico. The vehicle turned out to be part of a top-secret nuclear-surveillance operation.

There's no rallying cry like the idea that the US government is hiding evidence of aliens.

Almost 2 million people signed up on Facebook to storm Area 51 on Friday, and another 1.5 million said they were "interested" (whatever that means). Amid warnings from the US government, the college student who created the event changed it to a music festival.

About 75 people showed up to the police-enforced Area 51 boundary early Friday, and a total of about 1,500 actually traveled to the area.

"It started as a joke, but it's not a joke for us," guitarist Alon Burton told the AP. "We know people will come out. We just don't know how many."

Area 51 is a high-security Air Force base in Nevada, but its secretive nature has given rise to various conspiracy theories about extraterrestrials over the years. The belief that evidence of alien visitors has been hidden from the American public extends beyond Area 51, though: It can be traced back over 70 years, to Roswell, New Mexico.

An unidentified flying balloon

In July 1947, a mysterious aircraft made of thin metal foil crashed in a ranch northwest of Roswell, New Mexico during a thunderstorm. The US Air Force quickly collected the debris for examination. The local newspaper, the Roswell Daily Record, reported that a "flying disk" or "flying saucer" had been found at the ranch.

The Air Force said the debris was from a weather balloon. But in the early 1980s, a former nuclear physicist named Stanton Friedman stumbled across the 1947 news story. Friedman was convinced that the strange weather balloon had been an alien spacecraft, and that alien bodies had been inside.

He claimed the Air Force had covered up the whole thing ⁠— a "cosmic Watergate," in Friedman's words.

Friedman got others riled up about Roswell: People filed Freedom of Information Act requests, held conferences about the incident, and published books about the crash.

The outcry spurred New Mexico Rep. Steven Schiff to request an audit of government records on the Roswell incident from the Air Force's General Accounting Office (GAO).

The GAO released a tell-all report in September 1994. The flying object, it turned out, was a top-secret government surveillance balloon. It was part of "Project Mogul," a surveillance effort that used high-altitude balloons to listen for the reverberations of Soviet nuclear-testing blasts.