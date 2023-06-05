Nearly 2 million people watched this video of a Macon arrest. What really happened?

A video that appeared to show a man with a gun on Pio Nono Avenue in Macon garnered nearly 2 million views on TikTok after it was posted May 27, leaving commenters bewildered about the supposed crime.

The video, posted by the TikTok account The Georgia Page, lasted about 25 seconds and showed a man in front of a barber shop near the corner of Pio Nono and Anthony Road wielding what appeared to be a gun as several Bibb County sheriff’s deputies approached him.

The viral video had 1.9 million views and more than 1,500 comments on TikTok as of Monday, leading many to ask what really happened in the video.

While the Georgia Page account provided no answers, an incident report from the Bibb sheriff’s office told the story.

The case

The report showed that the man in the video, identified as Marquavius Williams, 34, was arrested for reckless conduct May 27 and that the guns he toted that day were apparently not real rifles.

Deputies received calls that morning about a man waving a gun at people on Pio Nono, according to the report. When one deputy was sent to the scene, he saw Williams walking with what he thought was “an AR rifle,” the report said.

When the deputy approached, Williams raised the rifle toward him “with his finger on the trigger,” the report said. The deputy turned onto a side street and called for backup.

Several sergeants and other officers arrived at the area near Auto Zone where Williams was shown in the video and told him to drop his weapon, eventually getting him to lay it on the ground before handcuffing him, the report said.

When deputies searched Williams they found three guns, all of which were “Air Cartridge BB Guns,” according to the incident report. Deputies also found “a large amount of cash” on Williams which was sent to a crime lab with the BB guns.

Williams was arrested that day but has since been released, jail records show. His motivations were “unknown,” the report said, and an investigation is still under way.