Nearly 2 years after Erie native's dismemberment in Florida, murder case advances slowly

Nearly two years after a 69-year-old man was charged with murdering and dismembering a 47-year-old former Erie woman in Tampa, Florida, the case has yet to be scheduled for trial.

The case of the defendant, Robert L. Kessler, accused in the death of Stephanie Crone-Overholts, was continued with no trial date set following a brief hearing Thursday at a Hillsborough County courthouse in Tampa, a spokesman for the county court system told the Erie Times-News.

The spokesman said Kessler was escorted out of the courtroom just as the hearing was starting and was reported to not be feeling well. The next hearing in his case is scheduled for Dec. 12.

Stephanie Crane-Overholts, 47, an Erie native, was killed in Tampa, Florida, in November 2021, according to the Tampa police. Her remains were found in McKay Bay, off Tampa Bay, on Nov. 11 and 12, 2021. Tampa-area resident Robert L. Kessler is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body in the case.

Kessler's case has been the subject of a number of disposition hearings, similar to status conferences, since his arrest on Nov, 24, 2021. Before Thursday's hearing, the last disposition hearing for Kessler was in February.

What are the charges against Kessler?

Kessler, now 71, is charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a dead human body in the death of Crone-Overholts, an Erie native.

Kessler is accused of killing Crone-Overholts at his house in Lutz, about 15 miles north of Tampa, on Nov. 5, 2021, and dismembering her body and throwing the body parts off a bridge over McKay Bay, an inlet of Tampa Bay. Authorities recovered the remains after witnesses spotted them in the water on Nov. 11 and Nov. 12, 2021.

Kessler has been held at a jail in Hillsborough County since his arrest. The State Attorney's Office for Hillsborough County is not seeking the death penalty, but Kessler would face a life sentence with no parole if he is convicted of first-degree murder, a premeditated killing.

What was the relationship between Kessler and Crone-Overholts?

Crone-Overholts moved to Florida from Erie in the fall of 2020. She had lived in the city and in Millcreek Township and the Girard-Lake City area. The investigation of her death in Tampa involved the Erie police.

Her mother, who lives in Erie County, filed a missing-person report with the Erie police on Nov. 11, saying she had been unable to reach her daughter and was concerned about her. Erie police shared the information with Tampa police, who on Nov. 11 recovered the first body part from McKay Bay.

Kessler said he had met Crone-Overholts at a McDonald's and said she had been living out of her car and that he invited her to live with him, according to police and media reports in Florida. Kessler is accused of killing Crone-Overholts — possibly stabbing her in the neck — in a bedroom at his house and then dismembering her body, police said.

DNA from blood found in the house and on Kessler's shoes matched the DNA of Crone-Overholts' blood, according to the arrest affidavit. Her blood was also found in her car, a 2008 silver Hyundai Elantra with a Pennsylvania license plate, police said.

As part of the investigation, police interviewed Kessler's 8-year-old daughter, according to the arrest affidavit. The daughter said that Crone-Overholts had been living with her and her father for about a week before she was last seen at the house on Nov. 5.

Police said the daughter told investigators that her father and Crone-Overholts argued about money before Crone-Overholts disappeared.

Kessler has pleaded not guilty.

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Hearing in FL yields no trial date in 2021 murder of Erie native