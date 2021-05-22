Nearly 2 years after the incident, Louisiana police release additional video footage from Ronald Greene's arrest and death in police custody

This image from video from Louisiana state police state trooper Dakota DeMoss' body-worn camera, shows troopers holding up Ronald Greene before paramedics arrived on May 10, 2019, outside of Monroe, Louisiana. Louisiana State Police via AP

Louisiana State Police released all of the video footage of Robert Greene's arrest and death in 2019.

Greene's in-custody death is the subject of a federal civil-rights investigation.

Troopers previously said Greene died in a car crash, but later acknowledged that he struggled with officers and died on his way to the hospital.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

Louisiana State Police released all video footage related to the controversial arrest and subsequent death of Ronald Greene, a Black man who died in police custody in 2019.

On May 10, 2019, Greene did not pull over for a traffic violation, prompting officers to chase Greene on rural highways at speeds exceeding 115 mph.

The new videos come after the Associated Press on Thursday obtained 46 minutes of footage from police body cameras, showing officers stunning, hitting, and dragging Greene as he repeatedly yells "I'm sorry" for leading authorities on a car chase and saying he was scared.

There are nine videos in total, ranging from just over 30 seconds long to more than 46 minutes long.

State officials dismissed calls to release the footage for two years following the incident, and state police didn't open an investigation into Greene's in-custody death until 474 days after he died. The case is currently the subject of a federal civil-rights investigation.

"State troopers previously blamed injuries that led to Greene's May 2019 death on a car crash at the end of the chase in Monroe, Louisiana," Insider's Kelly McLaughlin and Erin Snodgrass reported. "Later, state police acknowledged that Greene had struggled with officers and said he died on his way to the hospital in a one-page statement that provided no additional details."

Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis announced Friday that the department would be releasing the footage, saying "it's unfortunate that the path to get here has taken this long."

Story continues

"Louisiana State Police had every intention, as we do for all public records request to release all required evidence and information, as appropriate, at the right time," Davis said. "And any suggestion otherwise is categorically false."

Gov. John Bel Edwards of Louisiana said in a statement that he "strongly supported" the release of all of the footage, adding that he found the footage "disturbing" and "difficult to watch."

Edwards reviewed the footage with Greene's family to view the body camera footage in October of last year, he said in the statement, saying he knows "it was difficult and heartbreaking for them to watch the last moments of Mr. Greene's life."

His family filed a wrongful death lawsuit, claiming police "brutalized" Greene and accused them of covering up his cause of death.

"They murdered him. It was set out, it was planned," Greene's mother, Mona Hardin, told the Associated Press. "He didn't have a chance. Ronnie didn't have a chance. He wasn't going to live to tell about it."

Read the original article on Insider