Nearly 20 arrested after prostitution ring bust in north Lubbock
Nearly 20 people were arrested in a prostitution sting last week in North Lubbock as part of what police called Operation Heartbreak.
The Lubbock Police Department’s Special Operations Division, Texas Department of Public Safety and Lubbock Fire Rescue conducted a one-day Human Trafficking Operation on Feb. 9, in the 5800 block of 6th Street.
The operation resulted in six felony arrests for solicitation of prostitution, one felony arrest for felony prostitution and eight arrests for misdemeanor prostitution. One additional arrest was made for an outstanding warrant, while one arrest was made for possession of a controlled substance.
One female, who is not listed below, was contacted and identified as a possible victim of human trafficking.
Eve Walton, 56
Prostitution
LPD Warrant
Ricky Jackson, 69
Possession of control substance
2 LPD Warrants
Cecilia Robledo, 35
Prostitution
2 LPD Warrant
Shannon Parnell, 45
Prostitution
Carlos Martinez, 34
Solicitation Prostitution
Mika Maddox, 39
Prostitution
Veronica Villarreal-Jimenez, 52
Prostitution
Michael Lopez, 36
LPD Warrant
Teresa Haney, 44
Prostitution
LPD warrant
Geoffrey Eiffert, 26
Solicitation Prostitution
Baylee Lillard, 27
Prostitution
3 LPD Warrant
Marrisa Reyes, 24
Prostitution
3 LPD Warrant
Daniel Darrell Newton, 21
Solicitation Prostitution
Evading arrest
Resisting
2 LSO warrants
5 LPD warrants
Elizabeth Guarjardo, 44
Prostitution with 4 prior convictions
Possession of Marijuana
LPD Warrants
Jamarie Williams, 25
Solicitation Prostitution
Kolton Bacon, 27
Solicitation Prostitution
Austin Bryer, 29
Solicitation Prostitution
This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: 14 arrested after Thursday's prostitution ring in north Lubbock